OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Comparing side by side

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.27 N/A -0.33 0.00 Celyad SA 18 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OPKO Health Inc. and Celyad SA.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.4% of OPKO Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.89% of Celyad SA are owned by institutional investors. OPKO Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.09% of Celyad SA shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9% Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc. was less bearish than Celyad SA.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors OPKO Health Inc. beats Celyad SA.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.