OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Comparison side by side

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.35 N/A -0.33 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Volatility & Risk

OPKO Health Inc.’s 2.13 beta indicates that its volatility is 113.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.68 beta which makes it 68.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OPKO Health Inc. are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 12.2 and 12.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OPKO Health Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.4% and 42.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.87% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc. has -29.9% weaker performance while Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 62.01% stronger performance.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.