OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Comparing side by side

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.41 N/A -0.33 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 9.36 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has OPKO Health Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Risk & Volatility

OPKO Health Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.13 beta. From a competition point of view, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a 1.22 beta which is 22.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OPKO Health Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OPKO Health Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.4% of OPKO Health Inc. shares and 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. About 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc. was more bearish than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors OPKO Health Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.