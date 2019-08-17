Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.76 N/A -3.77 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.61 beta indicates that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 61.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.32 beta and it is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 17.6 Current Ratio and a 17.6 Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31% and 76.9%. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.33% weaker performance while Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.46% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.