Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

This is a contrast between Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.60 N/A -3.77 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.2 and its Quick Ratio is 11.2. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31% and 37.9%. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.33% weaker performance while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.