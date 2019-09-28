Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 2.99M -3.77 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 13.59M -1.85 0.00

Table 1 highlights Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20,312,500.00% -80.9% -54.5% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2,998,676,081.20% -319.2% -106.8%

Risk and Volatility

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 61.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Liquidity

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31% and 5.1%. Insiders held 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.32% are Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.