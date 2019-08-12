Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.76 N/A -3.77 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.09 N/A -2.43 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Volatility and Risk

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.61 and its 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.33 which is 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 1.6 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $26, with potential upside of 1,114.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31% and 18%. About 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.37% are Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.33% weaker performance while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 12.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.