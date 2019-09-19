Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

Since Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 3.06 N/A -3.77 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares. Insiders held 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.33% weaker performance while Realm Therapeutics Plc has 35.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Realm Therapeutics Plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.