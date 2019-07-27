Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.78 N/A -7.00 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 5 53.09 N/A 0.10 54.08

Table 1 demonstrates Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -151.1% -45.6%

Volatility and Risk

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.05 and its 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500. PLx Pharma Inc.’s 5.27 beta is the reason why it is 427.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PLx Pharma Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. PLx Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.7% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.3% of PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, PLx Pharma Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77% PLx Pharma Inc. 5.09% 5.29% 5.09% 50.54% 25.28% 264.05%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PLx Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.