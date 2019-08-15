Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

As Biotechnology companies, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.77 N/A -3.77 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.78 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Volatility and Risk

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.61 beta. From a competition point of view, PDL BioPharma Inc. has a 0.7 beta which is 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 and its Quick Ratio is 10.7. PDL BioPharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31% and 98.5% respectively. Insiders held 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, PDL BioPharma Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has weaker performance than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.