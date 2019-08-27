Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.71 N/A -3.77 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.