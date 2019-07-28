Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.78 N/A -7.00 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 21.70 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Volatility & Risk

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.05 beta, while its volatility is 5.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. NewLink Genetics Corporation on the other hand, has 1.75 beta which makes it 75.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, NewLink Genetics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 13.3 while its Quick Ratio is 13.3. NewLink Genetics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

NewLink Genetics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $4 average target price and a 156.41% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.7% and 33%. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, NewLink Genetics Corporation has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77% NewLink Genetics Corporation -2.99% -2.41% 10.2% -22.12% -69.83% 6.58%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while NewLink Genetics Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.