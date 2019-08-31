Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.63 N/A -3.77 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 22 38.55 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Morphic Holding Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Morphic Holding Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32 average price target and a 72.97% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%. Comparatively, Morphic Holding Inc. has 26.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.