Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|13
|3.03
|N/A
|-3.77
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-80.9%
|-54.5%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 31% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.8%
|-8.48%
|7.37%
|-22.99%
|-13.58%
|-16.33%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Mereo BioPharma Group plc
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.
