Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

As Biotechnology companies, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.99 N/A -7.00 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 5.16 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.05 shows that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500. MannKind Corporation on the other hand, has 2.49 beta which makes it 149.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, MannKind Corporation’s potential upside is 189.57% and its average target price is $3.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.7% and 30.5%. 3.6% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77% MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.77% weaker performance while MannKind Corporation has 24.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MannKind Corporation beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.