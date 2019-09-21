Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 3.14 N/A -3.77 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 4.54 N/A -7.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.61 beta means Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 61.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s beta is 2.82 which is 182.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31% and 8.7% respectively. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%. Competitively, 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.