Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.94 N/A -7.00 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.72 N/A 0.60 18.36

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8%

Volatility and Risk

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.05 beta, while its volatility is 5.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.5. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 22.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.7% and 79.9%. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.