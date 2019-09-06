Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.63 N/A -3.77 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors at 31% and 4.11% respectively. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.