Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

We are comparing Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.63 N/A -3.77 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 highlights Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 600.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31% and 10.9% respectively. 3.5% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.