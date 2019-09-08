Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.85 N/A -3.77 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 11.18 N/A -7.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk & Volatility

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Aravive Inc. has beta of 2.19 which is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Aravive Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31% and 30% respectively. About 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.33% weaker performance while Aravive Inc. has 86.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aravive Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.