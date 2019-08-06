Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.58 N/A -3.77 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 18 17.56 N/A -0.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Zymeworks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Zymeworks Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Zymeworks Inc.’s average price target is $34, while its potential upside is 49.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31% and 49.2%. 3.5% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% are Zymeworks Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.