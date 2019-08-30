Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) Contrasting side by side

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.63 N/A -3.77 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 7.22 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.61 beta means Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 61.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Vericel Corporation’s 172.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Vericel Corporation is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.2. Vericel Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Vericel Corporation’s potential upside is 42.08% and its consensus target price is $23.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31% and 89%. Insiders owned 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Vericel Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.33% weaker performance while Vericel Corporation has 9.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.