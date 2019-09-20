Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Comparison side by side

Both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 3.07 N/A -3.77 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

Table 1 highlights Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.61 shows that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on the other hand, has 1.47 beta which makes it 47.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31% and 8%. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.