Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Comparison side by side

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.75 N/A -3.77 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.93 N/A 5.29 1.06

In table 1 we can see Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Risk and Volatility

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, SIGA Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.2 while its Quick Ratio is 10. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31% and 30.7%. 3.5% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.