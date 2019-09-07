Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Contrasting side by side

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.63 N/A -3.77 0.00 Personalis Inc. 21 11.56 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Personalis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Personalis Inc.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.