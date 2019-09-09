Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Comparison side by side

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.80 N/A -3.77 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 8.11 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novan Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novan Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Novan Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Novan Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.