Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Contrasting side by side

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.63 N/A -3.77 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Moleculin Biotech Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31% and 17.9%. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 23.73% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Moleculin Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.