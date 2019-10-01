Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) Comparison side by side

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 2.99M -3.77 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 9.63M -15.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20,161,834.12% -80.9% -54.5% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 347,766,422.30% -71.6% -32.3%

Risk & Volatility

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 321.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 4.21 beta.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31% and 24.3% respectively. 3.5% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.