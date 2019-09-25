Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Contrasting side by side

Both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.98 N/A -3.77 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 230.12 N/A -3.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

The Current Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival MeiraGTx Holdings plc is 7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

In next table is delivered Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a consensus target price of $40, with potential upside of 129.75%.

The shares of both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors at 31% and 36.6% respectively. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.