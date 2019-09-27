Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 31% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20,312,500.00% -80.90% -54.50% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.99M 15 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.63 2.79

The potential upside of the competitors is 179.30%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.33% weaker performance while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.61. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors are 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.