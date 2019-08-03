Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Comparison side by side

Both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.55 N/A -3.77 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 2.95 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Risk & Volatility

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.61 beta. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 99.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.99 beta.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31% and 40.1%. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.