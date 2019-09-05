Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.56 N/A -3.77 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.72 N/A -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Denali Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $29, with potential upside of 61.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31% and 84.5%. About 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.33% weaker performance while Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 3.34% stronger performance.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.