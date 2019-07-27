Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) Contrasting side by side

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.78 N/A -7.00 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -2.04 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2%

Volatility & Risk

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.05 and its 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s 109.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.7% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.5% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.6%. Comparatively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has 1.96% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.