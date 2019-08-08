Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.86 N/A -3.77 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

On the other hand, Cronos Group Inc.’s potential upside is 40.89% and its consensus target price is $20.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.