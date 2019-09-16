Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Comparing side by side

Both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.72 N/A -3.77 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 14.93 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.61 shows that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Chimerix Inc. has beta of 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Chimerix Inc. is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.6. Chimerix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31% and 76.5% respectively. About 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Chimerix Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.33% weaker performance while Chimerix Inc. has 40.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.