Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) Contrasting side by side

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 3.04 N/A -7.00 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 80 104.49 N/A -5.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.05 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s consensus target price is $118.5, while its potential upside is 25.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 19.7% and 96% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.77% weaker performance while Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 43.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.