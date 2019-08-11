Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.62 N/A -3.77 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.77 N/A -0.61 0.00

Demonstrates Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Risk & Volatility

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 61.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is $7.4, which is potential 70.11% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31% and 60.9% respectively. 3.5% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.