Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.78 N/A -7.00 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 36 7.29 N/A 2.06 18.55

Table 1 demonstrates Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 10.7%

Risk & Volatility

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.05 and it happens to be 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and has 16.1 Quick Ratio. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -30.76% and its average price target is $38.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.7% and 87.1%. Insiders held 3.6% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77% Anika Therapeutics Inc. -6.05% 18.95% -1.82% -0.05% 0.63% 13.72%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.77% weaker performance while Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 13.72% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.