Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Comparing side by side

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 3.03 N/A -3.77 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Volatility & Risk

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.61 beta. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s beta is 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Alterity Therapeutics Limited which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. Alterity Therapeutics Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.