Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Comparison side by side

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.63 N/A -3.77 0.00 Allakos Inc. 46 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allakos Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Allakos Inc. which has a 20.5 Current Ratio and a 20.5 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.4% of Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Allakos Inc.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.