Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 2.99M -3.77 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 8.81M -3.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20,243,737.31% -80.9% -54.5% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 37,079,124.58% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akero Therapeutics Inc. are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.33% weaker performance while Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.

On 9 of the 9 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.