Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) Comparison side by side

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 3.12 N/A -3.77 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 2 6.30 N/A -1.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Volatility and Risk

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.61 beta. Competitively, Aduro BioTech Inc.’s beta is 1.43 which is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Aduro BioTech Inc. has 9.1 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aduro BioTech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aduro BioTech Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.