Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OPNT) Analysts See $0.10 EPS; General Moly (GMO) Has 0.91 Sentiment

General Moly Inc (GMO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.76, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 10 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 11 reduced and sold stakes in General Moly Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 5.44 million shares, down from 5.56 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding General Moly Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 2 New Position: 8.

Analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to report $0.10 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.42 EPS change or 131.25% from last quarter’s $-0.32 EPS. OPNT’s profit would be $404,105 giving it 35.75 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -67.74% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 10,763 shares traded. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) has declined 13.58% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical OPNT News: 18/04/2018 – Opiant Pharmaceuticals Awarded Grant of Approximately $7.4 Million from the National lnstitutes of Health for Development of OPNT003, lntranasal Nalmefene, for Treatment of Opioid Overdose; 20/04/2018 – DJ Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPNT); 18/04/2018 – OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS AWARDED GRANT OF APPROXIMATELY $7.4 MILLION FROM THE NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH FOR DEVELOPMENT OF OPNT003, INTRANASAL NALMEFENE, FOR TREATMENT OF OPIOID OVERDOSE; 08/05/2018 – Opiant Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $3.68; 05/03/2018 – OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS – TEVA FILED ANDA WITH FDA FOR MARKETING APPROVAL OF GENERIC VERSION OF NARCAN 2 MG/SPRAY NASAL SPRAY BEFORE EXPIRY OF CERTAIN U.S. PATENTS; 08/05/2018 – Opiant Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $9.34M; 05/03/2018 OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON FEB 27, CO AND ADAPT PHARMA OPERATIONS LIMITED RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA INC – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Opiant Pharmaceuticals To Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on Medications for Addictions and Related Disorders; 29/05/2018 – Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Participate in The American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Opiant Pharmaceuticals Awarded Grant of Approximately $7.4 Million from the National Institutes of Health for Development of OP

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company has market cap of $57.79 million. The firm offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Moly, Inc. for 17,982 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 2,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 318,953 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 1.58 million shares.

General Moly, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $39.95 million. The firm explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt.