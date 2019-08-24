Ophthotech Corporation (OPHT) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Comparison side by side

Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ophthotech Corporation 1 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ophthotech Corporation and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ophthotech Corporation and Zafgen Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ophthotech Corporation and Zafgen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc.’s average target price is $6.67, while its potential upside is 702.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ophthotech Corporation and Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.14% and 81.8% respectively. Ophthotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.61%. Comparatively, Zafgen Inc. has 1.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

Summary

Ophthotech Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Zafgen Inc.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.