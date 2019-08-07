Ophthotech Corporation (OPHT) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Comparison side by side

Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ophthotech Corporation 1 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.51 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ophthotech Corporation and VIVUS Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.14% of Ophthotech Corporation shares and 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation’s shares. Competitively, VIVUS Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

VIVUS Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Ophthotech Corporation.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.