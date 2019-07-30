OpGen Inc. (OPGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) and Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen Inc. 1 1.98 N/A -2.32 0.00 Bruker Corporation 41 3.92 N/A 1.17 35.78

In table 1 we can see OpGen Inc. and Bruker Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows OpGen Inc. and Bruker Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen Inc. 0.00% -232.1% -119.1% Bruker Corporation 0.00% 21.6% 9.1%

Volatility & Risk

OpGen Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.91. Bruker Corporation’s 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

OpGen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bruker Corporation are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Bruker Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OpGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given OpGen Inc. and Bruker Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bruker Corporation 0 3 5 2.63

OpGen Inc. has a 1,571.77% upside potential and a consensus target price of $6. Competitively the consensus target price of Bruker Corporation is $51.25, which is potential 6.42% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, OpGen Inc. is looking more favorable than Bruker Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.4% of OpGen Inc. shares and 69.7% of Bruker Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of OpGen Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Bruker Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OpGen Inc. -19.61% -28.04% -70.5% -69.17% -76.7% -68.46% Bruker Corporation -1.42% 5.46% 11.34% 23.32% 34.58% 40.14%

For the past year OpGen Inc. had bearish trend while Bruker Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Bruker Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors OpGen Inc.

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The companyÂ’s products include QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked in vitro diagnostic tests designed to identify antimicrobial resistant pathogens, as well as XpressFISH diagnostic test products for the identification of various infectious pathogens. It also provides Acuitas MDRO Gene Test, Acuitas CR Elite Test, and Acuitas Resistome Test that are CLIA lab-based tests, which provide a profile of MDRO resistant genes for surveillance and response to outbreaks. In addition, the company offers Acuitas Lighthouse bioinformatics systems, which are cloud-based HIPAA compliant bioinformatics offerings that combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. Further, it engages in the development of Acuitas Rapid Test designed to detect the primary resistome profiles of gram negative organisms. OpGen, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation to commercialize its genome mapping technology for mapping, assembly, and analysis of human DNA. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and analytical and process analysis instruments and solutions. The company also provides X-ray instruments, atomic force microscopy instrumentation, fluorescence optical microscopy instruments, analytical tools for electron microscopes and X-ray metrology, and defect-detection equipment for semiconductor process control, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments and spark optical emission spectroscopy systems. In addition, it offers superconducting and non-superconducting materials and devices for use in renewable energy, energy infrastructure, healthcare, and big science research. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostics, chemical, food and beverage, clinical, polymer, nanotechnology, semiconductor, and industrial companies; nonprofit laboratories; contract research organizations, academic institutions, medical schools, nonprofit or for-profit forensics, agriculture, food and beverage safety, environmental and clinical microbiology laboratories, hospitals, and government departments and agencies; and raw material manufacturers, and other businesses involved in materials analysis. It markets its products through direct sales forces, distributors, independent sales representatives, and various other representatives. Bruker Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.