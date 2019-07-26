OpGen Inc. (OPGN) and Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Comparing side by side

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) and Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen Inc. 1 1.96 N/A -2.32 0.00 Syneos Health Inc. 48 1.16 N/A 0.20 212.84

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us OpGen Inc. and Syneos Health Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen Inc. 0.00% -232.1% -119.1% Syneos Health Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

OpGen Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.91 beta. From a competition point of view, Syneos Health Inc. has a 1.39 beta which is 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

OpGen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Syneos Health Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. OpGen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Syneos Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

OpGen Inc. and Syneos Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Syneos Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$6 is OpGen Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 1,628.11%. Competitively the average target price of Syneos Health Inc. is $51, which is potential 2.78% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, OpGen Inc. is looking more favorable than Syneos Health Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.4% of OpGen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Syneos Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of OpGen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Syneos Health Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OpGen Inc. -19.61% -28.04% -70.5% -69.17% -76.7% -68.46% Syneos Health Inc. -5.55% -12.97% -17.86% -14.86% 4.25% 10.34%

For the past year OpGen Inc. had bearish trend while Syneos Health Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Syneos Health Inc. beats OpGen Inc.

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The companyÂ’s products include QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked in vitro diagnostic tests designed to identify antimicrobial resistant pathogens, as well as XpressFISH diagnostic test products for the identification of various infectious pathogens. It also provides Acuitas MDRO Gene Test, Acuitas CR Elite Test, and Acuitas Resistome Test that are CLIA lab-based tests, which provide a profile of MDRO resistant genes for surveillance and response to outbreaks. In addition, the company offers Acuitas Lighthouse bioinformatics systems, which are cloud-based HIPAA compliant bioinformatics offerings that combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. Further, it engages in the development of Acuitas Rapid Test designed to detect the primary resistome profiles of gram negative organisms. OpGen, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation to commercialize its genome mapping technology for mapping, assembly, and analysis of human DNA. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers a range of services spanning Phase I to Phase IV of clinical development, including full-service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries, which include outsourced selling solutions, public relations and advertising solutions, and consulting related services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.