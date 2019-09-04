OpGen Inc. (OPGN) and Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Comparison side by side

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) and Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) compete against each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen Inc. 12 2.12 N/A -1.98 0.00 Natera Inc. 23 8.37 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights OpGen Inc. and Natera Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us OpGen Inc. and Natera Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen Inc. 0.00% -313.6% -133.7% Natera Inc. 0.00% -721.9% -51.7%

Volatility & Risk

OpGen Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.82 beta. Competitively, Natera Inc.’s beta is 1.47 which is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OpGen Inc. Its rival Natera Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Natera Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OpGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

OpGen Inc. and Natera Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Natera Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Natera Inc.’s potential downside is -6.50% and its average price target is $30.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.4% of OpGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.8% of Natera Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of OpGen Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Natera Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OpGen Inc. 6.12% -11.34% -26.87% -76.63% -81.47% -73.06% Natera Inc. 2.41% 2.15% 46.62% 88.9% 22.47% 97.56%

For the past year OpGen Inc. has -73.06% weaker performance while Natera Inc. has 97.56% stronger performance.

Summary

Natera Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors OpGen Inc.

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The companyÂ’s products include QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked in vitro diagnostic tests designed to identify antimicrobial resistant pathogens, as well as XpressFISH diagnostic test products for the identification of various infectious pathogens. It also provides Acuitas MDRO Gene Test, Acuitas CR Elite Test, and Acuitas Resistome Test that are CLIA lab-based tests, which provide a profile of MDRO resistant genes for surveillance and response to outbreaks. In addition, the company offers Acuitas Lighthouse bioinformatics systems, which are cloud-based HIPAA compliant bioinformatics offerings that combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. Further, it engages in the development of Acuitas Rapid Test designed to detect the primary resistome profiles of gram negative organisms. OpGen, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation to commercialize its genome mapping technology for mapping, assembly, and analysis of human DNA. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrierÂ’s children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides products of conception testing under the Anora brand to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the companyÂ’s algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 70 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. The company has research collaborations with oncology centers, such as Stanford University, Columbia University, Vanderbilt University, UCSF/I-SPY, and Cancer Research UK. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.