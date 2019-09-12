OpGen Inc. (OPGN) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Medical Laboratories & Research company, OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OpGen Inc. has 13.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 62.35% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand OpGen Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has OpGen Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen Inc. 0.00% -313.60% -133.70% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting OpGen Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for OpGen Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 2.24 2.76

As a group, Medical Laboratories & Research companies have a potential upside of 64.65%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of OpGen Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OpGen Inc. 6.12% -11.34% -26.87% -76.63% -81.47% -73.06% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year OpGen Inc. has -73.06% weaker performance while OpGen Inc.’s competitors have 47.86% stronger performance.

Liquidity

OpGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, OpGen Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.48 and has 4.24 Quick Ratio. OpGen Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OpGen Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.82 shows that OpGen Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, OpGen Inc.’s peers are 30.81% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

OpGen Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

OpGen Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The companyÂ’s products include QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked in vitro diagnostic tests designed to identify antimicrobial resistant pathogens, as well as XpressFISH diagnostic test products for the identification of various infectious pathogens. It also provides Acuitas MDRO Gene Test, Acuitas CR Elite Test, and Acuitas Resistome Test that are CLIA lab-based tests, which provide a profile of MDRO resistant genes for surveillance and response to outbreaks. In addition, the company offers Acuitas Lighthouse bioinformatics systems, which are cloud-based HIPAA compliant bioinformatics offerings that combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. Further, it engages in the development of Acuitas Rapid Test designed to detect the primary resistome profiles of gram negative organisms. OpGen, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation to commercialize its genome mapping technology for mapping, assembly, and analysis of human DNA. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.