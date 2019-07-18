OpGen Inc. (OPGN) and Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) and Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). The two are both Medical Laboratories & Research companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen Inc. 1 1.81 N/A -2.32 0.00 Exact Sciences Corporation 95 28.55 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us OpGen Inc. and Exact Sciences Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen Inc. 0.00% -232.1% -119.1% Exact Sciences Corporation 0.00% -30% -13.9%

Volatility and Risk

OpGen Inc. has a beta of 0.91 and its 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Exact Sciences Corporation’s 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OpGen Inc. are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Exact Sciences Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.4 and its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Exact Sciences Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OpGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for OpGen Inc. and Exact Sciences Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Exact Sciences Corporation 0 0 6 3.00

OpGen Inc.’s average target price is $6, while its potential upside is 1,772.66%. Meanwhile, Exact Sciences Corporation’s average target price is $109.5, while its potential downside is -5.88%. Based on the data given earlier, OpGen Inc. is looking more favorable than Exact Sciences Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.4% of OpGen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.4% of Exact Sciences Corporation are owned by institutional investors. OpGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Exact Sciences Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OpGen Inc. -19.61% -28.04% -70.5% -69.17% -76.7% -68.46% Exact Sciences Corporation -6.06% 0.39% 6.83% 27.81% 83.3% 51.14%

For the past year OpGen Inc. has -68.46% weaker performance while Exact Sciences Corporation has 51.14% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Exact Sciences Corporation beats OpGen Inc.

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The companyÂ’s products include QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked in vitro diagnostic tests designed to identify antimicrobial resistant pathogens, as well as XpressFISH diagnostic test products for the identification of various infectious pathogens. It also provides Acuitas MDRO Gene Test, Acuitas CR Elite Test, and Acuitas Resistome Test that are CLIA lab-based tests, which provide a profile of MDRO resistant genes for surveillance and response to outbreaks. In addition, the company offers Acuitas Lighthouse bioinformatics systems, which are cloud-based HIPAA compliant bioinformatics offerings that combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. Further, it engages in the development of Acuitas Rapid Test designed to detect the primary resistome profiles of gram negative organisms. OpGen, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation to commercialize its genome mapping technology for mapping, assembly, and analysis of human DNA. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research. The company also has an agreement with MDxHealth SA for collaboration in the field of epigenetics and molecular diagnostics. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.